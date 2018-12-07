Home Cities Delhi

Petition seeks fresh probe into Justice Loya’s death

The PIL also seeks the transfer of the judges who were accompanying Loya at the time of his death from the Bombay HC.

Published: 07th December 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A social worker from Mumbai has filed a petition before the Bombay High Court demanding reinvestigation into the death of CBI judge B H Loya under the supervision of a seven-member high court bench. In a PIL filed through advocate Nitin Satpute, activist Sanjay Bhalerao has sought the formation of a three-member special investigation team — comprising IPS officers from states where the BJP or its allies are not in power — to probe the case afresh under the supervision of the seven-member HC bench. 

The PIL also seeks the transfer of the judges who were accompanying Loya at the time of his death from the Bombay HC. Further, it has sought a stay on the discharge of BJP president Amit Shah and all the IPS officers in the Soharabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case and a departmental inquiry against judge M B Gosavi who discharged Shah and others in the case. 

“The 600-page petition was filed on Wednesday. Hence, the process of registration is likely to take a few days,” said Satpute.   “The Loya death case was dismissed by the Supreme Court based on documents presented before it. But, the top court had said the HC could hear the case again if new evidence came up. Since such documents are now available in the public domain, we have filed the fresh plea,” he added.

B H Loya

