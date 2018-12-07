Home Cities Delhi

Poll diary

Malini Das (22), the country’s first transgender engineer, is unable to cast her vote in Friday’s Assembly elections in the state because she does not have a voter ID.

Published: 07th December 2018 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

For decades, he (Shah) may predict that Congress will not come to power. But to predict for 50 years or 100 years, it is rather an exaggeration. He is not a God. Nobody can predict that: Zoramthanga, Mizo National Front chief.

Jaipur: No voting rights for transgender person            
Malini Das (22), the country’s first transgender engineer, is unable to cast her vote in Friday’s Assembly elections in the state because she does not have a voter ID. She has been unable to procure one despite repeated attempts. Several transgender persons in the state have been ommitted from the electoral rolls because of a lack of a voter ID.

“If the administration had shown seriousness towards our community, then I could have voted,” said Malini.  She added, “Anybody can win or lose but development should be above discrimination and casteism. This is not just about our community, but for all those who are looking forward to development.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp