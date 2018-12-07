Poll diary

By Express News Service

For decades, he (Shah) may predict that Congress will not come to power. But to predict for 50 years or 100 years, it is rather an exaggeration. He is not a God. Nobody can predict that: Zoramthanga, Mizo National Front chief.

Jaipur: No voting rights for transgender person

Malini Das (22), the country’s first transgender engineer, is unable to cast her vote in Friday’s Assembly elections in the state because she does not have a voter ID. She has been unable to procure one despite repeated attempts. Several transgender persons in the state have been ommitted from the electoral rolls because of a lack of a voter ID.

“If the administration had shown seriousness towards our community, then I could have voted,” said Malini. She added, “Anybody can win or lose but development should be above discrimination and casteism. This is not just about our community, but for all those who are looking forward to development.”