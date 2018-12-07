Delhi: SDMC nod to 112 types of household industries 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that is expected to bring some relief to the traders dreading the sealing campaign, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday gave the green light to issuing of licence to 112 types of household industries situated in the residential areas. The sealing drive has been going on for the past year in the National Capital.

“For sanction and renewal of licence, the rules and provisions of the Master Plan Delhi, 2021 will be applicable under which any sanctioned floor out of 112 type of household industries will be allowed over 50 per cent of the area wherein five kilowatt electricity connection will have to be sanctioned and up to five persons will be allowed to work there,” said Shikha Rai, chairman, standing committee, SDMC.

Now these rules are according to the Master Plan Delhi, 2021 but more clarity was needed as many of the establishments that are allowed are harmful to the environment. There are 112 categories of business that can function in a residential area; a few objectionable ones are repair of electronic goods, running wheat grinding machine, baltic works and making incense sticks. South Delhi was the area where the Supreme Court standing committee started its action.