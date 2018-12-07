Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: SDMC nod to 112 types of household industries 

The sealing drive has been going on for the past year in the National Capital.  

Published: 07th December 2018 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a move that is expected to bring some relief to the traders dreading the sealing campaign, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday gave the green light to issuing of licence to 112 types of household industries situated in the residential areas. The sealing drive has been going on for the past year in the National Capital.  

“For sanction and renewal of licence, the rules and provisions of the Master  Plan Delhi, 2021 will be applicable under which any sanctioned floor out of 112 type of household industries will be allowed over 50 per cent of the area wherein five kilowatt electricity connection will have to be sanctioned and up to five persons will be allowed to work there,” said Shikha Rai, chairman, standing committee, SDMC. 

Now these rules are according to the Master Plan Delhi, 2021 but more clarity was needed as many of the establishments that are allowed are harmful to the environment. There are 112 categories of business that can function in a residential area; a few objectionable ones are repair of electronic goods, running  wheat grinding machine, baltic works and making incense sticks. South Delhi was the area where the Supreme Court standing committee started its action. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi sealing drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp