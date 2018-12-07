Home Cities Delhi

This Christmas heal your inner Grinch, give back to the forests 

The Body Shop believes that fighting for natural habitats all over the world is not just important for animals but for people as well.

Published: 07th December 2018

By Express News Service

From recent studies to rising wellness trends like shinrin-yoku or ‘forest bathing’, it’s clear that spending time in natural, untamed spaces grounds us, boosting our physical and mental wellbeing, and makes us feel more alive. The trend of forest bathing was developed in Japan during the 1980s and has become a cornerstone of preventive health care and healing in Japanese medicine. 

The Body Shop believes that fighting for natural habitats all over the world is not just important for animals but for people as well. Nature can heal most of us and it is of utmost importance that we be gentle and healing to nature in return. It’s a symbiotic relationship with nature that can protect and sustain us in the long run. 

Taking the idea ahead, The Body Shop’s new Christmas gift collection is inspired by the winter forest and enchants one’s senses with its most invigorating scents and textures. It also helps you give something back to those wild spaces that refresh and revive our body and mind. 

With 80 per cent of the world’s population projected to live in urban areas after 2015 and 230 million hectares of forest predicted to disappear if no action is taken, it has important than ever for humans to protect and reconnect with nature. 

So this Christmas, the brand brings to you a perfect blend of products that will not only help you connect back to mother nature but will also help you get inspired to give back. Also, with each purchase from The Body Shop this Christmas season,  a small part will go to this very cause. After all Christmas is all about generosity. 

The Body Shop Facial Mask Duo: Glow all season with this 100 percent vegan, multi-masking tub. Draw out impurities with the Himalayan Charcoal Purifying Glow Mask while quenching skin with the British Rose Fresh Plumping Mask.
Price: Rs 4,240

The Body Shop British Rose Picks:  Enriched with the essence of Community Trade British Roses, get all your bath and body essentials in one nature-inspired gift box.
Price: Rs 2,080

The season of giving
The season of giving

