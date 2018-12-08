Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: 3 members of Kranti gang held  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three members of a gang, allegedly involved in murder, extortion and carjacking, have been arrested from Dwarka, police said on Friday. 

The accused have been identified as Devender Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, Shekhar of Sultanpur Dabas village, and Ravinder Kumar of Gurgaon. Police said Devender and Sekhar carried rewards of `1 lakh and `50,000 respectively for their arrest. 

One member of the Kranti gang, Jitender, was arrested on Tuesday following a shootout in Dhaula Kuan while his accomplice had managed to escape, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. 

The police were informed that two members of the gang, Devender and Ranveer Saini, were injured in the shootout. They took medical aid and were advised further treatment by specialists, he said.

A trap was laid at Golf Course Road, Dwarka, and the accused were apprehended. They were involved in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery and carjacking, Yadav said. 

Devender has been hospitalised because of the injury he received during the Tuesday shootout, the police officer said, adding two country-made pistols, four cartridges and two cars were seized from the accused.

TAGS
Kranti gang

