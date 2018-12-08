Trace missing nine girls immediately: DCW to cops

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Friday appealed to the Delhi police to put all their resources to trace the nine girls who went missing from Sanskar Ashram home in east Delhi.

“Already five days have passed and there is no clue of them,” said DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik informed that he has transferred the matter to the crime branch and is they are making all the possible efforts to trace the girls.

The DCW chief said earlier the girls were rescued in dire condition from the GB Road and she fears they have been trafficked again and forced in to prostitution.

“DCW chief appealed to the police commissioner to direct the crime branch to reach the core of the matter and find the linkages of the traffickers with shelter home authorities as well as police. She expressed her disbelief that the nine girls can go missing from a government-run shelter home without the knowledge and connivance of the authorities,” said a statement by the commission.