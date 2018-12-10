Air quality remains very poor in capital

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The air quality on Sunday remained in the ‘very poor’ category as predicted by the authorities. However, the onset of chilly weather in combination with the already degraded air quality will be more deadly for the residents, the authorities said.

The city on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius - a notch below the season’s average, the weather officials said. Incidentally, the Centre-run System for Air Quality, Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) noted an overall air quality index (AQI) at 348 in the morning.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 is ‘moderate’, 201-300 is ‘poor’, 301-400 is ‘very poor’, and 401-500 is ‘severe’.