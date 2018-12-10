Home Cities Delhi

Former Jamia VC Mushirul Hasan dies after prolonged illness

Several political figures, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, condoled the death.

10th December 2018

Mushirul Hasan (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Noted historian and former Jamia Millia Islamia vice-chancellor Mushirul Hasan passed away early Monday after prolonged illness at a private hospital here, the university said.

Hasan, who was admitted to the hospital here last night, breathed his last at 4 am. He was nearing 70.

"He met with a road accident about two years ago and was mostly bed-ridden after that.

He was also undergoing dialysis for kidney problems," former secretary to Jamia Vice-chancellor, Zafar Nawaz Hashmi, told PTI.

He added, "Some health complications emerged and he was taken to hospital post midnight. He passed away there this morning.

"His namaz-e-janaza will be performed at 1 pm at Babul Ilm and 2 pm at Jamia mosque, said family sources.

"He will be buried at the campus cemetery meant for vice-chancellors," a spokesperson of the university said.

Several political figures, including CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, condoled the death.

Known for his work on partition and history of Islam in south Asia, Hasan served as Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor between 2004-09.

He also held the posts of director general of National Archives of India, vice-chairman of Indian Institute of Advanced Study, and president of Indian History Congress.

The CPI(M) general secretary remembered Hasan as a blend of syncretic culture and scholarship.

"A Historian, A Teacher, A Vice-Chancellor, An Archivist: Mushir ul Hasan blended all fine qualities of our syncretic culture and scholarship. His work and his books continue to shape our consciousness. Condolences to Prof Zoya Hasan & others in his family," Yechury tweeted.

Condoling the death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Shocked to know about the sad demise of noted scholar and writer Mushir ul Hasan ji.

His contribution to Jamia Milla Islamia will always be remembered.

" Paying his homage, Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia termed Hasan's death a "great loss" to academia.

