Mahindra's PFO set to make its debut in 2020

Mahindra luxury car, PFO

PFO is expected to have a 500 km range on a single charge

Mahindra owned Automobili Pininfarina recently released images of its much talked about hypercar currently being called the PFO. The company has big aspirations and they intend on being known as the world’s most admired luxury electric vehicle (EV) company in time to come.

The PFO is just the start for Automobili Pininfarina and it also points at the direction that the company will take with future products, as they have reportedly invested over $20 million to craft a future range of high-performance EVs.

The electric hypercar will be designed by Pininfarina SpA — an Italian car design firm which boasts a long history in ‘form-tofunction’ design including a number of Ferrari models. The brand is calling this design philosophy ‘PURA’. The PFO is set to make its debut in 2020 and is expected to have a 500 km range on a single charge.

It will be capable of going from 0-100 kmph in under two seconds! The hypercar is also poised to break the 400 kmph speed barrier which puts it in straight competition with the Bugatti Chiron. After all, they aren’t just looking at having a stunning vehicle in its portfolio, but also a product that offers a staggering ‘road car’ performance.

An automobile such as the PFO involves extreme levels of technology as well as functional design for it to be able to deliver on its performance parameters. While Automobili Pininfarina is working on all this, they have also recruited ex-Formula 1 race driver Nick Heidfeld, as part of the team to help in developing vehicle dynamics.

Mahindra PFO luxury electric vehicle

