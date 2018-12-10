Home Cities Delhi

Ram’s Lila runs supreme for faithful

Ghaziabad resident Ram Sewa Gupta, another rally participant, said the government should come up with a law immediately and show the court that the people are not dependent on it for the  temple.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

A man dressed as Lord Hanuman arrives at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday

By SHAGUN KAPIL
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Expressing anguish over the Supreme Court “not taking up the Ram temple on priority basis”, many people at the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally felt that the Supreme Court had time to hear the Yakub Memon plea at midnight and for delivering judgments like Sabrimala, but was delaying the Ayodhya title suit.

The Ayodhya land dispute is pending before the Supreme Court. In October, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected an urgent hearing even as the Uttar Pradesh government argued that it was a 100-year-old dispute that should be taken up on priority. The chief justice had said that an “appropriate bench” would decide in January when to take up daily hearings.

BJP East Delhi MP Maheish Girri told reporters that, “The gathering reflects the people’s anguish”. “Hindus had vested faith in the court, but now the judiciary seems to say the Ayodhya dispute is not a priority case. It is the same judiciary which has worked past midnight for convicted terrorist Yakub Memon,” he said.

Ambuj Baisla, a student from Meerut and VHP volunteer, felt that the court was passing “different” judgments every day. “It had time for hearing the Sabrimala case, but has no issues in delaying the 
Ram temple.”

“If the Ram temple is not a priority for the court, why does it take leaves on ‘Ram Navmi’,” Sant Hans Devacharyasaid. 

“If the country’s biggest court does not understand the people's sentiments, it is an injustice towards Hindus,” Sant Gyanand said. 

