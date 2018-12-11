Gangster’s live-in girlfriend shot dead in New Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman, who was in a live-in relationship with a gangster, was killed in her house on Monday, police said. A police officer said that Kamlesh, a widow, was a resident of Pochanpur village. “She was shot in her home at 10 am and was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead,” the officer said.

Police said two men came on a bike and barged into Kamlesh’s house. They shot her and fled, an officer said. The maid was present in the house at the time of the incident. In May, Monu, along with two of his associates, had killed two members of a rival gang — Sandeep Singh and Pawan — at Bamnoli village The killings were believed to be the fallout of a property dispute between Monu and Sandeep.

Monu was arrested in June. His girlfriend’s murder is suspected to be a case of revenge killing.It is suspected that Sandeep’s gang members may have killed Kamlesh to avenge his death.Police said that they have identified the two accused after scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area. They said raids are on in Delhi and Haryana to nab the two men and others involved.