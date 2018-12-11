Home Cities Delhi

High Tea soiree in style 

An elegant tea ritual complete with savouries in classy environs, High Tea is altogether a different experience.

Published: 11th December 2018 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

(Top left) High Tea at Kwality Restaurant in Connaught Place and (top right) Taj Palace

By Sharmila Chand
Express News Service

Tea warms up those who feel lethargic, cools down those who feel too heated up and relaxes those who are depressed. That’s the magic of tea, considered the second most consumed drink in the world after water.
For us Indians, chai is our national drink — we love it anywhere and everywhere, be it a five-star hotel or a roadside tea stall.

These days the culture of High Tea, also called afternoon tea, is fast gaining ground.  
An elegant tea ritual complete with savouries in classy environs, High Tea is altogether a different experience. Hotels and restaurants in Delhi go out of their way to make this experience an enjoyable one for you.

Chef Dhruv Oberoi at Olive Qutub likes his guests to try the classics of High Tea ritual like the cognac-soaked raisin scones. “While sipping your favourite tea poured out of the beautiful floral draped porcelain kettle, enjoy scones with house-made clotted cream and with jams and marmalades made from the freshly-plucked seasonal berries and stone fruits,” he says. “Linger on for few hours in the beautiful courtyard of Olive and relish a wide array of veg and non-veg selection of dishes,” he adds.

High Tea at the iconic Kwality Restaurant in Connaught Place is nothing less than a seduction. “It comes with all the frills, live piano music, silver tea Charlies with finger sandwiches and desserts on vintage floral Narumi plates,” says Divij Lamba, Director of Kwality.

The Tea Lounge at Taj Palace in New Delhi offers food inspired by local ingredients, classic petit fours and exhaustive selection of brews to enhance your High Tea experience while The Imperial’s glass-domed tea lounge, The Atrium with its high skylight ceiling and a humming fountain, creates a luxurious atmosphere for the afternoon tea sojourn.

“A classic three-tiered afternoon tea on weekdays, a curated buffet on weekends, themed afternoon teas with seasonal fruits, single origin chocolates or any choice in particular, stands us apart,” says Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial New Delhi.

The author writes on food and travel among other things.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Tea Tea Olive Qutub Kwality Restaurant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp