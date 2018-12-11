High Tea soiree in style 

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

Tea warms up those who feel lethargic, cools down those who feel too heated up and relaxes those who are depressed. That’s the magic of tea, considered the second most consumed drink in the world after water.

For us Indians, chai is our national drink — we love it anywhere and everywhere, be it a five-star hotel or a roadside tea stall.

These days the culture of High Tea, also called afternoon tea, is fast gaining ground.

An elegant tea ritual complete with savouries in classy environs, High Tea is altogether a different experience. Hotels and restaurants in Delhi go out of their way to make this experience an enjoyable one for you.

Chef Dhruv Oberoi at Olive Qutub likes his guests to try the classics of High Tea ritual like the cognac-soaked raisin scones. “While sipping your favourite tea poured out of the beautiful floral draped porcelain kettle, enjoy scones with house-made clotted cream and with jams and marmalades made from the freshly-plucked seasonal berries and stone fruits,” he says. “Linger on for few hours in the beautiful courtyard of Olive and relish a wide array of veg and non-veg selection of dishes,” he adds.

High Tea at the iconic Kwality Restaurant in Connaught Place is nothing less than a seduction. “It comes with all the frills, live piano music, silver tea Charlies with finger sandwiches and desserts on vintage floral Narumi plates,” says Divij Lamba, Director of Kwality.

The Tea Lounge at Taj Palace in New Delhi offers food inspired by local ingredients, classic petit fours and exhaustive selection of brews to enhance your High Tea experience while The Imperial’s glass-domed tea lounge, The Atrium with its high skylight ceiling and a humming fountain, creates a luxurious atmosphere for the afternoon tea sojourn.

“A classic three-tiered afternoon tea on weekdays, a curated buffet on weekends, themed afternoon teas with seasonal fruits, single origin chocolates or any choice in particular, stands us apart,” says Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef, The Imperial New Delhi.

The author writes on food and travel among other things.