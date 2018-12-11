Laser beard sculpting is the new in-thing

By Express News Service

When Virat Kohli decided to keep a beard little did we know that it would become such a rage. With multiple companies coming out with their beard oil range this is a trend that is here to stay.

“Shaping a beard is a skill that one needs to master,” says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, adding, “We get a lot of patients in the age group of 20 to 35 years wanting to get rid of their upper cheek hair to give their beard a sculpted look. The upper cheek hair threading is passé while the Laser beard sculpting is trending high these days.”

One needs to shape the beard according to the facial shape. “Most men like upper cheek line of the beard to be sharply demarcated and symmetrical. After defining this line, the unwanted hair in the upper cheek area is shaved off and Laser rays are passed over it to destroy the unwanted hair follicles. The lower extent of the beard is also defined by marking the neckline, usually one to 1.5 inches above the Adam’s apple,” shares Parwanda.

A Laser session varies from 20 to 40 minutes and is a fairly comfortable procedure. Cost of a single session can be anywhere between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.