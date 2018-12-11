Home Cities Delhi

Laser beard sculpting is the new in-thing

Set off by Virat Kohli, the sculpted beard trend is here to stay.

Published: 11th December 2018 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Beard grooming is something that most millennial men want to indulge in.

By Express News Service

When Virat Kohli decided to keep a beard little did we know that it would become such a rage. With multiple companies coming out with their beard oil range this is a trend that is here to stay.

“Shaping a beard is a skill that one needs to master,” says Dr Nirupama Parwanda, founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, adding, “We get a lot of patients in the age group of 20 to 35 years wanting to get rid of their upper cheek hair to give their beard a sculpted look.  The upper cheek hair threading is passé while the Laser beard sculpting is trending high these days.”

One needs to shape the beard according to the facial shape. “Most men like upper cheek line of the beard to be sharply demarcated and symmetrical. After defining this line, the unwanted hair in the upper cheek area is shaved off and Laser rays are passed over it to destroy the unwanted hair follicles. The lower extent of the beard is also defined by marking the neckline, usually one to 1.5 inches above the Adam’s apple,” shares Parwanda.

A Laser session varies from 20 to 40 minutes and is a fairly comfortable procedure. Cost of a single session can be anywhere between Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Laser beard sculpting Beard sculpting Virat Kohli Beard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp