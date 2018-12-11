Listen to the legends of Hindustani classical music

Sharmila Chand By

Express News Service

The 18th edition of the Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, organised by Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan, will be held at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road from January 1013, 2019.

The brainchild of Kathak exponent Dr Uma Sharma, managing trustee and director of the Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan, the festival aims to revive and promote interest in India’s traditional art forms, especially among the younger generation.

“The event encourages the younger generation to listen and absorb the purity of Indian classical music and dance. A traditional atmosphere will be created in mehfil andaaz representing the old musical style of our country. I want them to hear what their forefathers listened to,” says Dr Sharma.

“The old, classical style of presenting music was prevalent during the Mughal period. It was exemplified by the two musical geniuses of India, the venerable saint-musician, poet and composer of Vrindavan, Swami Haridas and his illustrious disciple Mian Tansen – Baiju Bawra,” she adds.

The four-day event will see legends in the field of vocal and instrumental music regaling the audience.