Home Cities Delhi

Listen to the legends of Hindustani classical music

The four-day event will see legends in the field of vocal and instrumental music regaling the audience.

Published: 11th December 2018 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Sharmila Chand
Express News Service

The 18th edition of the Swami Haridas Tansen Sangeet Nritya Mahotsav, organised by  Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan, will be held at Shankar Lal Hall, Modern School, Barakhamba Road from January 1013, 2019.

The brainchild of Kathak exponent Dr Uma Sharma, managing trustee and director of the Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan, the festival aims to revive and promote interest in India’s traditional art forms, especially among the younger generation.

“The event encourages the younger generation to listen and absorb the purity of Indian classical music and dance. A traditional atmosphere will be created in mehfil andaaz representing the old musical style of our country. I want them to hear what their forefathers listened to,” says Dr Sharma.

“The old, classical style of presenting music was prevalent during the Mughal period. It was exemplified by the two musical geniuses of India, the venerable saint-musician, poet and composer of Vrindavan, Swami Haridas and his illustrious disciple Mian Tansen – Baiju Bawra,” she adds.

The four-day event will see legends in the field of vocal and instrumental music regaling the audience.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hindustani music Classical music Shankar Lal Hall Kathak Bharatiya Sangeet Sadan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp