Lok Adalats settle 34,000 power cases worth Rs 270 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 20 special Lok Adalats, organised by the BSES, settled over 34,000 cases having a value of around Rs 270 crore.

Around 4,000 power theft cases with a value of around Rs 39 crore were also settled by these adalats, which opted for paperless work during the sessions and thereby saving over 30,000 A4 size sheets.

People from different professional backgrounds appeared at the venues of the Lok Adalats to amicably settle the disputed cases.

The Lok Adalats were organised by the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).The adalats gave customers from all the fringes of Delhi the opportunity for amicable and on-the-spot settlement of their power theft cases such as direct theft and meter tampering. Cases that were either pending in any court or are yet to be filed were taken up by these adalats.

“Customers were given sufficient time to pay up in all settled cases. In fact, the BSES has adopted a very humane approach in this regard,” said a BSES spokesperson.“The exercise was a win-win for everybody. For the customers, it meant an opportunity to amicably settle their cases and an escape from a prolonged and expensive legal process. For an over-worked judiciary, it meant some burden was off its courts. For the BSES, it meant, more people coming into the billing net,” he added.