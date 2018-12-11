Home Cities Delhi

Muscular Porsche

Porsche turned into a showstopper once again as it revealed its 911 Carrera and 4S Coupe models in the US recently.

Published: 11th December 2018 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Porsche turned into a showstopper once again as it revealed its 911 Carrera and 4S Coupe models in the US recently. The company is taking the brand’s iconic design forward with a more muscular look, a heightened driving experience, new technology and innovative features while adhering to the tradition by offering these as your quintessential rear-engined sports cars.

Iconic figure
The new 911 Carrera sports a completely new exterior design and a wider stance than its predecessor. The wider wheel housings can accommodate 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. It also has electrical pop-out handles that otherwise sit smooth with the door to give the car a sleeker appeal.

Subtle elegance
The cabin carries its sporty appeal forward and yet manages to exude its luxury look. Created with clear straight lines to offer an uncluttered look, its cabin draws an inspiration from the Porsche cars of the 1970s. There is a central rev counter, frameless displays for the driver, a new centre screen and buttons to access important vehicle functions. In terms of digitalisation, the 911 takes a step further into the future as it offers permanent onboard connectivity.

Performance DNA
The new model comes fitted with a next-generation flat-six turbocharged petrol engine, touted to be more powerful than its predecessor by 30 bhp. The new engine delivers 450 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, while the Carrera 4S with all-wheel drive can do the dash in 3.6 seconds. The sports car gets an 8-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission offering faster and smoother shifts. The new Porsche 911 Carrera is capable of hitting a top speed of 308 kmph.

Driving experience
The new range has a special feature called Wet Mode which can not only detect if the car is running on a wet surface but also precondition the system in case it is, to warn the driver who can then simply push a button on the steering wheel to set up the vehicle for enhanced safety.Prices are expected to be in the range of  `1.5 crore to `2.5 crore depending on the variant chosen.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp