Muscular Porsche

Porsche turned into a showstopper once again as it revealed its 911 Carrera and 4S Coupe models in the US recently. The company is taking the brand’s iconic design forward with a more muscular look, a heightened driving experience, new technology and innovative features while adhering to the tradition by offering these as your quintessential rear-engined sports cars.

Iconic figure

The new 911 Carrera sports a completely new exterior design and a wider stance than its predecessor. The wider wheel housings can accommodate 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. It also has electrical pop-out handles that otherwise sit smooth with the door to give the car a sleeker appeal.

Subtle elegance

The cabin carries its sporty appeal forward and yet manages to exude its luxury look. Created with clear straight lines to offer an uncluttered look, its cabin draws an inspiration from the Porsche cars of the 1970s. There is a central rev counter, frameless displays for the driver, a new centre screen and buttons to access important vehicle functions. In terms of digitalisation, the 911 takes a step further into the future as it offers permanent onboard connectivity.

Performance DNA

The new model comes fitted with a next-generation flat-six turbocharged petrol engine, touted to be more powerful than its predecessor by 30 bhp. The new engine delivers 450 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds, while the Carrera 4S with all-wheel drive can do the dash in 3.6 seconds. The sports car gets an 8-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission offering faster and smoother shifts. The new Porsche 911 Carrera is capable of hitting a top speed of 308 kmph.

Driving experience

The new range has a special feature called Wet Mode which can not only detect if the car is running on a wet surface but also precondition the system in case it is, to warn the driver who can then simply push a button on the steering wheel to set up the vehicle for enhanced safety.Prices are expected to be in the range of `1.5 crore to `2.5 crore depending on the variant chosen.