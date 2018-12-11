Waste dumping, burning down by 75 per cent in Narela, Bawana

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Incidents of waste dumping and burning have come down by 75 per cent in pollution hot spots of Narela and Bawana, Environment Pollution (Prevention) Control Authority (EPCA) Chief Bhure Lal said on Monday.

During an inspection on Monday, a team from the Supreme Court-appointed committee found that 30,000 metric tonnes were removed from the two areas and shifted to a waste-to-energy facility by December 8.

“Incidents of garbage burning have come down by 75 per cent, as reported by the Fire Brigade in the area during an inspection. Things are moving as planned. At least 30,000 metric tonnes were removed and shifted to Ramky waste-to-energy firm by December 8 and all roads except one, which were littered with rubber and plastic waste, have been cleared,” Lal said.

Both Narela and Bawana had earlier reported large scale and rampant burning of waste and plastic, contributing in a major way to Delhi’s worsening air pollution.

Last week, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a fine of `25 crore on the Arvind Kejriwal government for its failure to control air pollution, especially from open burning of plastic.The EPCA Chairman said that a vacant plot of land owned by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at Narela, leading up to to Alipur village, was found to be “misused” by people for dumping garbage and burning rubber and plastic waste and that the committee will write to DDA regarding the issue.

“On the issue surrounding the vacant land, I will write to the land owning agency and also raise it in a meeting with the LG and vice chairperson of DDA,” he said. EPCA has also asked industrial associations in the area to engage a few people for night patrolling to prevent and curb open garbage burning in their respective areas.

The EPCA chief also visited Azadpur Sabzi Mandi and took note of traffic congestion due to the movement of trucks laden with essential commodities.“These trucks are largely responsible for the traffic out there. We have asked the mandi authorities to prepare a movement plan,” Lal said.