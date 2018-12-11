Home Cities Delhi

Women’s panel rescues 13-year-old girl from marriage in Delhi's Palam

A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to marrya man nearly twice her age in Delhi’s Palam area, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after receiving a distress call.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 13-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced to marry a man nearly twice her age in Delhi’s Palam area, was rescued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) after receiving a distress call. The minor belonged to a poor family residing in the area. Her mother works as a domestic help and her father is a daily wage labourer.

The complaint was received by the DCW on its 181 helpline number, from Kurukshetra, the commission said.“The commission immediately deputed senior counselors and informed police about the incident. They found the girl dressed up as a bride and ordered a halt to the wedding preparations. The girl was being taken to UP for marriage,” DCW said.

While counseling the rescued minor, the members of child rights panel learned that her prospective groom’s brother (35) had sexually abused the girl earlier.The girl was then sent to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which put her in a shelter home. An FIR is yet to be filed in the case.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “It’s a matter of great shame that in today’s India, little girls are being married off in the capital. I thank the person who informed the commission about the matter and also appeal to all to keep their eyes and ears open. I urge residents to reach us at 181 to report abuse on a woman or a minor girl, should they come across any such incident in the future.

