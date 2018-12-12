Five innovative ways to deck up your home this Christmas

By Express News Service

There’s a nip in the air and hope is afloat. Like they say, it is the most wonderful time of the year. A good first impression is a key to all things and your home is no exception. Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director, Khazir Sons shares innovative ways to light up your house

VINTAGE FEEL

Round mirrors have been in season for long. They add a vintage touch to a modern home and fill up an empty space or wall with an addition of charm. If one enjoys greenery one should definitely add a set of fresh green plants to enhance the décor.

PICK YOUR PINECONE

Colourful Christmas ornaments always light up a dull room. Pinecones add a lot of texture and give the feel of winter. Lights can be utilised as ornaments on a Christmas tree, placed in a bowl with other floral blossoms or one could wrap it around the pinecones in lovely colours and place them in a bowl as they make delightful centrepieces.

RECYCLED SPIRIT

Small changes go a big way. Recycle old sweaters and cardigans and turn them into little pieces of décor this season by using as a lampshade, a yarn wreath and a lot more. Keeping your winter palate neutral is the key.

WALL ART

Set up a postcard wall by adding a collection of your favourite old postcards and framing them up against the wall. It is a sight to see. Marbled artwork works well too, thanks to its special designs and shades from cools to reds.

WARM JOYS

Framed carpets are a staple this season. Opt for soft, warm textures that are bright and bring alive the Christmas joy.