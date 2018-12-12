Home Cities Delhi

Five innovative ways to deck up your home this Christmas

Framed carpets are a staple this season. Opt for soft, warm textures that are bright and bring alive the Christmas joy. 

Published: 12th December 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

There’s a nip in the air and hope is afloat. Like they say, it is the most wonderful time of the year. A good first impression is a key to all things and your home is no exception. Saddam Zaroo, Managing Director, Khazir Sons shares innovative ways to light up your house

VINTAGE FEEL
Round mirrors have been in season for long. They add a vintage touch to a modern home and fill up an empty space or wall with an addition of charm. If one enjoys greenery one should definitely add a set of fresh green plants to enhance the décor.

PICK YOUR PINECONE
Colourful Christmas ornaments always light up a dull room. Pinecones add a lot of texture and give the feel of winter. Lights can be utilised as ornaments on a Christmas tree, placed in a bowl with other floral blossoms or one could wrap it around the pinecones in lovely colours and place them in a bowl as they make delightful centrepieces.

RECYCLED SPIRIT
Small changes go a big way. Recycle old sweaters and cardigans and turn them into little pieces of décor this season by using as a lampshade, a yarn wreath and a lot more. Keeping your winter palate neutral is the key.

WALL ART
Set up a postcard wall by adding a collection of your favourite old postcards and framing them up against the wall. It is a sight to see. Marbled artwork works well too, thanks to its special designs and shades from cools to reds.

WARM JOYS
Framed carpets are a staple this season. Opt for soft, warm textures that are bright and bring alive the Christmas joy. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas Christmas tree

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp