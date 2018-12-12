Home Cities Delhi

Air quality remains ‘severe’ for second day in Delhi

(File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The air quality of Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category for the second consecutive day, with experts blaming it on low wind speed that prevented dispersion of pollutants. Overall, Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 411 which falls under the severe category.

At least 21 areas in the National Capital recorded ‘severe’ air quality’, while nine areas fell under ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Rohini and Wazirpur, however, edged towards ‘severe plus emergency’ category with an AQI of 471 and 472 respectively, the CPCB data showed.

The overall PM2.5 level (fine particulate matter in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micron) was recorded at 261 and the PM10 level at 450. In the NCR, except Gurgaon,  Ghaziabad, Noida and Faridabad recorded ‘severe’ air quality. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) said the overall air quality  will further deteriorate over the next two days. “Western disturbances influence may impact Delhi’s air quality by introducing moisture and making the air heavy. The expected fall in temperature and moderate fog is likely to increase pollution over the coming two days and will keep air quality in the upper level of ‘very poor’. Calm surface winds are not allowing pollutants to disperse,” the SAFAR said.

Though rain is expected on Wednesday, authorities expressed concerns as “shower often deteriorates air quality because high moisture content overshadows the wash-out effect”.Meanwhile, the SC-appointed Environment Pollution Control Authority head Bhure Lal said if severe conditions persisted for 48 hours, stringent action, as prescribed under Graded Response Action Plan, would be implemented. Stringent actions include emergency measures such as odd-even car rationing scheme and ban on construction activities.

air quality

