Cow slaughter question in varsity’s LLB exam: Manish Sisodia orders inquiry

The question that created controversy was asked in the third semester LLB exam of subject ‘law of crimes’ held on December 7.

Published: 12th December 2018 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Manish

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia has sought a report over a question on cow slaughtering in the law exam paper of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. The question that created controversy was asked in the third semester LLB exam of subject ‘law of crimes’ held on December 7. It read: : “Ahmed, a Muslim, kills a cow in a market in the presence of Rohit, Tushar, Manav and Rahul, who are Hindus. Has Ahmed committed any offence?”

It drew outrage on the social media two days later after a Supreme Court lawyer tweeted it. The minister termed the question as “reprehensible” and one with a “communal tone”. Sisodia directed the higher education secretary to submit the report within five days.  “It has been brought to my notice that a highly objectionable question was asked in the LLB third semester exam. How could such a reprehensible question with a communal overtone be framed for a LLB exam? This is a very serious matter and will not be tolerated,” Sisodia was quoted as saying in a statement. 

Meanwhile, the university also formed a committee to look into the matter and submit a report within 10 days. “No marks will be awarded for the question. Those who are setting the question paper will be issued an advisory that such questions are not asked in the future. If anyone is found guilty, they can be debarred from the examination process,” said a varsity official. The university also said on Tuesday that a committee has been formed to look into the matter and submit a report within 10 days .

“The Controller of Examinations (Operations), Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, taking cognisance of some media reports regarding a question asked in the examination held on December 7 for LB-205 ‘Law of crimes-1’, has constituted a committee to look into the issues involved and submit a report within 10 days,” said university. With Agency inputs

