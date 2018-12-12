Delhi to get 100 dental clinics, 4 institutes: Jain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi government will develop four more Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS), and 100 dental clinics to boost the city’s healthcare infrastructure, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday. Speaking at the institute, the minister said healthcare should be allocated a significant part of the state budget.

He said his priority is to upgrade public health services and extend better healthcare services to the citizens in the capital by giving special focus and requesting the government to allocate and avail major share of the budget.

He was speaking at ‘Delhi Smiles’ – Dental Health Utsav, 2018, organised by the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS) in the city. Better healthcare for Delhiites will mean healthy citizens, which would ensureholistic development of the society, he said.Nine dental specialists were awarded at the institute for their service. Speaker of Delhi Assembly Ram Niwas Goel inaugurated the event and released a postal stamp.