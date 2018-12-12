IGNOU question paper leak: Cops quiz students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: DAYS after question paper of BCS-031 test of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) leaked through WhatsApp, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR and interrogated around 20 students, an officer privy to the case said.

On the complaint of IGNOU Registrar SG Swami, the police on Saturday registered the FIR on charges of cheating and criminal conspiracy over the leakage of C++ question paper. DCP Anto Alphonse said, “We are investigating the case and trying to locate the starting point.