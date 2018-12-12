Infant with opposite heart structure survives 5-hr surgery 

SHAGUN KAPIL By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meena and Vinod were delighted after the birth of their son, but their joy was extremely short lived as within a week after the birth, they found that their infant is suffering from transposition of great arteries — a congenital heart defect where the large blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs and to the body are connected exactly opposite to a normal heart’s structure.

Adding to the seriousness of the case, the 20-day-old baby had two big holes in his heart, along with patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) causing breathlessness to the baby. The boy underwent a critical five-hour surgery at a city hospital. Explaining about the case, Dr Muthu Jothi, senior consultant, Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, said, “Within a week after the child’s birth, the parents witnessed discolouration in his skin tone.

His body was turning blue so the parents took him to a doctor where his echo was done. The reports revealed that he had transposition of great arteries. In this condition, the aorta is connected to the right ventricle, and the pulmonary artery is connected to the left ventricle, which is an exact opposite of a normal heart anatomy.” The boy weighed 2.2 kg at the time of the admission in the hospital. The doctors decided to allow the child to grow a bit and weigh at least 2.8 kg-3 kg before performing the major open heart surgery.

The baby was kept in critical care unit on ventilation for a week but his condition didn’t improve and he was not able to come off the ventilator. Every time the doctors tried to take him off or lower the ventilation, he got breathless and turned blue. Considering the seriousness of baby’s condition, the doctors decided to perform the surgery.

“We have performed many such surgeries before, but this patient weighed the lowest and we generally don’t perform a surgery on patient with this low weight. I quoted a risk of about 25%-40%, which is a huge figure,” said Dr Muthu Jothi. “In order to treat the disease we performed an arterial switch operation in which the aorta and coronary arteries are disconnected from their place and are adjusted in the right place,” he said.

“By god’s grace, the child recuperated enough to go home after 10-12 days after the surgery, which is not usually the case. He is doing absolutely fine now and is gaining weight too,” he added.There is no specific cause behind this disease, said doctors. However, factors such as an elderly primi (mother is of an old age), consanguineous marriage (marriage with a close cousin or within the family), among other issues, he said.