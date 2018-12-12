Kotak, rbi ready for fight

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

In a damning move, Asia’s richest banker-led Kotak Mahindra Bank, not only locked horns with banking regulator RBI, but also moved court challenging one of the central bank’s regulations regarding promoter shareholding.The move, which comes at a time when the banking regulator is mired in an extraordinary mess of its own, will likely drag on for a while, though experts are divided over who’s right and who’s wrong.

“It — Kotak moving court — will buy the bank sometime. Though, for investors, there’ll be an overhang regarding reduction of promoter shareholding,” Shriram Subramanian, Founder, InGovern research, a proxy advisory services firm, told the Morning Standard. He, however, added that RBI, which is ‘made of a bunch of bureaucrats,’ will likely carry the legal battle for a longer time stressing the spirit of the guidelines. “Kotak (Uday Kotak as its promoter), has to obviously retain control of the bank, and it’s sad that Kotak had to take this to court over the spirit of the banking regulations,” he explained.

The move puts the ownership structure at private banks in the spotlight and has begun debate on whether regulations need a revisit. Just recently, the youngest bank — Bandhan — got regulatory stick for not diluting stakes in line with regulations. Remuneration of the lender’s chief and a part of the bank’s expansion plans were freezed.

It may be noted that Kotak moved the Bombay High Court on Monday — with the hearing set to come up on December, 17 — just weeks ahead of the deadline to reduce promoter holdings. Currently, the promoter family holds about 30 per cent, which needs to be pared down to 20 per cent by December, 31. In line with the guidelines for new bank licences, the stake needs to be further reduced to 15 per cent by March, 2020 and below 10 per cent by 2021.

In August, Kotak attempted to lower its stake through the sale of perpetual non-cumulative preference shares, but this didn’t pass regulatory muster. Subsequently, the bank, in an exchange filing, noted that it would continue to engage with RBI on meeting this requirement, but Monday’s legal move proves that all past efforts have remained futile.

For now, Kotak is arguing that the proposed perpetual non-cumulative preference shares are very much a part of paid-up capital and the legal basis on the matter of dilution of shareholding under the Banking Regulation Act. “However, we have not heard from RBI on the above matter. Given the milestone of December 31, 2018, we have been left with no option but to protect our interest... By way of abundant caution, the bank has today filed a writ petition with the Bombay High Court to validate the bank’s position,” it said.

It also questioned the need for capping of the shareholding at a fundamental level, and if there was a legal basis to have such caps on shareholding. Meanwhile, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar recently noted that “wider ownership was always preferred”. “I think that it is a good thing for Indian financial system to have diversified ownership rather than concentration,” he had said.