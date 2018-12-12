Home Cities Delhi

Low sapling survival worries AAP government

The DDA has planted 2.5 lakh trees as against its target of 8.75 lakh trees for the financial year of 2018-19.

Published: 12th December 2018 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government expressed concern over the low green plantation drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the National Capital. The DDA has planted 2.5 lakh trees as against its target of 8.75 lakh trees for the financial year of 2018-19. The government took stock of the performance of the agencies in-charge of plantation in Delhi on Tuesday.  

Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain  chaired a meeting in which he assessed the performance of the agencies in meeting their targets for trees and shrubs plantation during the current financial year. Hussain said he expected the DDA to pull up efforts to try achieve its targets. 

Agencies should ensure survival of the saplings so that the purpose of adding extensive greenery for countering the adverse effects of air pollution can be achieved, the minister said.The Delhi government has a target of more than 32 lakh plantations for the current year.   The meeting was attended by officers from different departments, including forest, horticulture wing of MCDs, NDMC, DDA, DSIIDC, PWD, health Department, education department, DUSIB, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railways, CPWD, BSES, Tata Power Ltd., and Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS).

 A majority of the land-owning agencies informed that they have achieved the plantation targets set for them for this financial year.Hussain praised the efforts of DJB, education department, Tata Power, PWD, BSES, Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railway and DPGS for over-achieving their targets. The other agencies should also be able to achieve their targets as they were close to achieve them, he added.

The minister also directed the principal chief conservator of forests to regularly monitor the agencies’ plantation activities on a fortnightly basis. He added that he would personally monitor the activities on a monthly basis.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
low green plantation drive DDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp