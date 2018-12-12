Low sapling survival worries AAP government

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government expressed concern over the low green plantation drive by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the National Capital. The DDA has planted 2.5 lakh trees as against its target of 8.75 lakh trees for the financial year of 2018-19. The government took stock of the performance of the agencies in-charge of plantation in Delhi on Tuesday.

Environment and Forests Minister Imran Hussain chaired a meeting in which he assessed the performance of the agencies in meeting their targets for trees and shrubs plantation during the current financial year. Hussain said he expected the DDA to pull up efforts to try achieve its targets.

Agencies should ensure survival of the saplings so that the purpose of adding extensive greenery for countering the adverse effects of air pollution can be achieved, the minister said.The Delhi government has a target of more than 32 lakh plantations for the current year. The meeting was attended by officers from different departments, including forest, horticulture wing of MCDs, NDMC, DDA, DSIIDC, PWD, health Department, education department, DUSIB, Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railways, CPWD, BSES, Tata Power Ltd., and Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS).

A majority of the land-owning agencies informed that they have achieved the plantation targets set for them for this financial year.Hussain praised the efforts of DJB, education department, Tata Power, PWD, BSES, Delhi Transport Corporation, Northern Railway and DPGS for over-achieving their targets. The other agencies should also be able to achieve their targets as they were close to achieve them, he added.

The minister also directed the principal chief conservator of forests to regularly monitor the agencies’ plantation activities on a fortnightly basis. He added that he would personally monitor the activities on a monthly basis.