Man held for killing paramour’s husband

NEW DELHI: Three days after a 31-year-old man was found dead here, the police on Tuesday found that his wife’s boyfriend, who is her distant relative, along with his brother and friends hatched the conspiracy to kill him. The prime accused and his brother have been arrested. The victim, Amit, a resident of west Delhi’s Sagarpur area was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body in the bushes on Najafgarh-Chhawla Road on Saturday. He worked in a private company in Mayapuri.

Accused Sachin Chauhan, 26, had an affair with Amit’s wife even before her marriage. Sachin happens to be the woman’s distant relative, said police. “After her marriage, they continued their relationship. They often met at her house in Amit’s absence. When Amit came to know about his visits to their house in his absence, he got angry and had many quarrels with his wife over this,” a police officer said.

“A few months ago, Amit threatened Sachin with dire consequences if he continued to have any relations with his wife. Now when Sachin was finding it difficult to meet her paramour, he hatched a conspiracy with his cousin Bobby Chauhan and two friends – Sunny and Deepu,” the officer added. On Friday, Sachin met Amit and took him in his car on the pretext of sorting out the issue. Bobby, Sunny and Deepu were also with them in the car. Deepu got off from the car and the rest went towards Najafgarh.

On the way, they killed Amit by stabbing him with a dagger and threw his body.” A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) under the IPC has been registered.