Home Cities Delhi

Man held for killing paramour’s husband

Accused Sachin Chauhan, 26, had an affair with Amit’s wife even before her marriage. Sachin happens to be the woman’s distant relative, said police.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three days after a 31-year-old man was found dead here, the police on Tuesday found that his wife’s boyfriend, who is her distant relative, along with his brother and friends hatched the conspiracy to kill him. The prime accused and his brother have been arrested.  The victim, Amit, a resident of west Delhi’s Sagarpur area was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body in the bushes on Najafgarh-Chhawla Road on Saturday. He worked in a private company in Mayapuri.

Accused Sachin Chauhan, 26, had an affair with Amit’s wife even before her marriage. Sachin happens to be the woman’s distant relative, said police.  “After her marriage, they continued their relationship. They often met at her house in Amit’s absence. When Amit came to know about his visits to their house in his absence, he got angry and had many quarrels with his wife over this,” a police officer said. 

“A few months ago, Amit threatened Sachin with dire consequences if he continued to have any relations with his wife. Now when Sachin was finding it difficult to meet her paramour, he hatched a conspiracy with his cousin Bobby Chauhan and two friends – Sunny and Deepu,” the officer added. On Friday, Sachin met Amit and took him in his car on the pretext of sorting out the issue. Bobby, Sunny and Deepu were also with them in the car. Deepu got off from the car and the rest went towards Najafgarh. 

On the way, they killed Amit by stabbing him with a dagger and threw his body.” A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) under the IPC has been registered. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp