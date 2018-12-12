Home Cities Delhi

Man held for tampering with ATM

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tampering with the mechanism of the ATM machine, police said here on Tuesday.  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly tampering with the mechanism of the ATM machine, police said here on Tuesday.  Accused Hema Ram is a resident of Paschim Vihar. On Monday, a victim reported that when she went to withdraw cash from an ATM kiosk, she found the accused along with a woman. 

The victim said ATM machine was not working and she left the kiosk, said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). The accused insisted the victim to at least give it a try. She attempted to withdraw Rs 10,000 but despite entering the password, the ATM did not dispense cash after which she left the kiosk, the DCP added. 

While she was leaving, she noticed that Hema Ram was “tampering” with the keypad of the ATM machine. After a while, she received a message from her bank that `10,000 has been debited from her account, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said. The victim raised an alarm after which a patrolling staff nabbed the accused and recovered the cheated amount from his possession, the DCP said.  The accused disclosed that he used to tamper with the mechanism of the ATM machine.

