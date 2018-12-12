More road rage, same end: Scooterist shoots car driver

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a case of road rage, a 34-year-old man was shot dead after his car collided with a scooter, the police said on Tuesday. Incidentally, the National Capital witnessed a road rage case in which one person lost his life on Monday morning. A police officer said the incident was reported at the Geeta Colony Police Station at 11.30 p.m. on Monday. Victim Sushil Chauhan, a resident of Berhampur in Usmanpur, was returning from a dinner along with two of his friends at a restaurant in east Delhi’s Krishna Nagar when the episode happened. Chauhan ran a cloth cutting factory in Yamuna Vihar.

“Six people were there in the car and the victim was on the driving seat. On the Geeta Colony flyover, his car collided with a scooter while taking a turn. He had an altercation with the scooter rider, who eventually opened fire at his thigh and ran from the spot,” the officer said, adding that Chauhan was rushed to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital by his friends where he was declared brought dead.

“The victim died of excessive bleeding.”

According to the police, it is a case of road rage and there is no angle of personal animosity. “The investigation is on and we are considering all angles,” Additional DCP, Shahdara, Ved Prakash Surya, said. A day before, in a similar incident, a 21-year-old youth was shot dead by two men after he had an altercation with them as his bike brushed past their car.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East, Pankaj Kumar Singh said this incident happened on Sunday night outside a 24/7 store in the Mayur Vihar area, where the victim, Yogesh, had gone to buy eatables. “He had gone to see a relative, who was admitted in the Kukreja Hospital there. He went to the store to buy dinner. While he was parking his bike outside the store, he brushed past a car, in which the accused were riding. They had an altercation and Yogesh entered the store to get his stuff,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

He added that the two men had been waiting outside to attack the victim. “After he came out, they opened fire at him. They shot him five times and fled,” he added. The police are scanning through the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage to identify the accused. Both the road rage cases remain unsolved till the last report came in late evening.

