NCR: Gurugram fares worst, Noida best in pollution check

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gurugram in Haryana came up a cropper in taking action against pollution control violations, while Noida, Uttar Pradesh fared the best among the neighbouring cities in the National Capital Region (NCR) in November. In a report released on Tuesday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has rated Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad on the basis of actions taken by enforcement authorities in dealing with complaints related to violation of pollution norms last month.

With an implementation score of 36 per cent, Noida fared the best among the NCR cities in November, followed by Delhi which scored 31.77 per cent. Faridabad and Ghaziabad had a score of 28 and 26.72 per cent, respectively.At just 4.7 per cent, Gurugram’s enforcement authorities were rated the poorest in terms of performance, the CPCB report said.

Construction, open burning and traffic congestion, and road dust re-suspension were the prominent polluting activities. As many as 451 inspections were carried out in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurugram, while 2,791 violations observed in November, the pollution watchdog said. The CPCB had repeatedly termed the enforcement bodies’ actions on public complaints against pollution “grossly inadequate”.

On December 2, it sent show-cause notices to South and East civic bodies for failing to check air polluting activities.Earlier, the Supreme Court had asked the CPCB to prosecute government officials for not acting on around 250 complaints submitted by citizens.