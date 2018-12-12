Personalised take on nature

Home Cities Delhi

Celebrating life is the core idea behind artist Alita Chandra Wig's forthcoming show, titled Celebrations.

By Angela Paljor
Her works are a riot of colour. There is a delightful flow of emotions in each of her works which shows that she doesn’t just lives life but celebrates it. A bubbling youthful energy and freedom of conception is clearly visible in each of her works. And why not? Celebrating life is the core idea behind artist Alita Chandra Wig’s forthcoming show, titled Celebrations. The show begins at the Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, tomorrow. 

“We are living in an age of rapid change and chaos. My interaction with the outside world propels me to draw and paint. This stimulus is very complex in today’s day and age, and my emotional and intellectual reaction to such stimuli reflects on my paper,” she says. So, while Wig represent this chaos on the paper she also likes to believe that she adds a lyrical flow to her works, depicting order in this chaos. 

“My work is an abstract expressionism. It is a translation of what I’m thinking at that point of time, through lines and colours,” she says, adding, “For me it is about enjoying what I do. I leave it up to the viewers to identify and translate my work as per their preceptions.”

A trained textile designer, Wig worked at various places before plunging full-fledged into the world of art. Though she was always inclined towards fine arts right from her childhood (her parents were artists which meant she was always surrounded with canvases), she couldn’t pursue it for some reasons. 

“While working with an organisation, you are instructed on what designs to use and what colours to incorporate  (that can be stifling for an artist). But when I’m working on my own canvas, I’m not playing to the market. It is about using colours and medium which I feel like and expressing myself without any restrictions,” she shares. 

So, what inspires her?
“I don’t need an inspiration to work on a particular piece. I might be happy or sad, but it’s the spur of the moment which continues and at the end I have a canvas ready. Also, I just can’t plan how I feel and how to put my emotion on a piece of paper,” shares the artist who feels making abstract art pieces gives her complete freedom.

The genesis of the exhibition
Artist Alita Chandra Wig’s solo show Celebrations represent the chaos of the world that we live in. Wig’s emotional and intellectual reactions to such stimuli is beautifully reflected in her work, adding a lyrical flow to it. Her artwork is unique and has no resemblance to visual reality. The exhibition is on till December 19 from 11 am to 7 pm at Visual Arts Gallery, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

