Home Cities Delhi

Shikha Sharma’s tenure as Axis chief an eventful journey 

In a few weeks from now, Axis Bank’s chief Shikha Sharma will hang up her boots.

Published: 12th December 2018 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In a few weeks from now, Axis Bank’s chief Shikha Sharma will hang up her boots. The celebrated banker’s three-decade-long tryst with the financial sector has seen several firsts.Sharma, who began her career with ICICI Ltd in early 1980, was instrumental in setting up ICICI Securities and it was under her leadership that ICICI Prudential Life Insurance emerged as the numero uno private sector life insurer. 

At Axis, she took-over the reins in June, 2009, just when the world was reeling under a severe financial crisis. Her accession came when UTI Bank was renamed Axis Bank, and was struggling with legacy issues, having lent excessively to corporates. Sharma’s immediate task was to neutralise the damage by expanding deeper into the retail sector -- whose loan book has more than doubled to over 46 per cent now from 21 per cent in June, 2009. 

But, this wasn’t an easy chore, as the bank saw a series of top management exits, including her predecessor P J Nayak, apparently miffed by her appointment. Not one to be let down, Sharma built an A-team in no time, who together contributed to the evolution of the country’s third-largest bank as a universal lender with a balanced presence in corporate, retail, and investment banking. Besides, she also beefed up its advisory capabilities and developed the payments system. 

Her first bold stroke came a year after joining Axis, acquiring investment banking firm Enam Securities Pvt. Ltd in November, 2010. But the deal was criticised for over valuation. So a year-and-half later, in April 2012, the deal size was cut to `1,396 crore from `2,070 crore. The deal paid off and subsequent years saw Sharma and Axis grow steadily and gain market share. 

However, all hell broke loose in 2015 when the RBI’s asset quality review threw up startling revelations with gross bad loans shooting through the roof from `915 crore in 2009 to `25,000 crore in 2017, while gross NPA ratio touched 5.28 per cent for the first time in a decade. Axis also fell out of RBI’s favour for under reported bad loans in excess of 15 per cent. During FY16 alone, RBI assessed that its bad loans were 156 per cent higher than disclosed.

A year later, divergences stood at `5,632 crore. This attracted the wrath of RBI, which slapped Rs 3 crore penalty, but the most damning was the bank coming under Sebi’s scanner for a suspected leak of its quarterly financial results found to be circulating on WhatsApp groups before they were made public. Though, in June, the board allowed Sharma’s reappointment for another three-year term, RBI stepped in to cut it short to December. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp