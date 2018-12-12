Will RBI’s most recent attempt to effect proper rate transmission succeed?

Sunitha natti By

HYDERABAD : Who should bear interest rate risk in the economy? The borrower, depositor or the bank? That’s some food for thought and one can expect meaningful debate over the next few months with the RBI mandating banks to link all floating loan interest rates to external benchmarks.

The RBI appears miffed with banks, the current practice of pricing loans using internal benchmarks delaying monetary policy transmission. The Janak Raj panel thus suggested switching over to an external benchmark, though a decision on the spread over and above this will be left entirely to banks. All developed markets have two benchmark rates — one each for retail and corporate loans. In the US, the prime rate — typically 3 per cent higher than the Federal Funds Rate — is the benchmark, while LIBOR is the reference point for corporate loans.

Back home, many loans continue to be at the base rate or even at BPLR, delaying policy transmission. If banks were to adopt an external benchmark, they may have to migrate all existing BPLR/base rate/MCLR borrowers to the new benchmark. But unless the switchover comes without a conversion fee and on mutually agreed terms between borrowers, it’ll remain a non-starter.

Is RBI micro managing banks on setting rates?

In their representation to RBI this year, most banks didn’t favour linking loan rates to external benchmarks as banks’ cost of funds isn’t related directly to market rates. As such, they preferred sticking to MCLR, saying that once base rate-linked loans move to MCLR, transmission could be swift. Indian bank loans are funded primarily by retail deposits and if deposit rates remain sticky, banks cannot lend at external benchmark-linked rates, which may change every day.

With interest rate swap markets negligible, banks claimed they couldn’t hedge rate risk. Consequently, either profitability will be hit or spreads will be higher than necessary compensating for interest rate risk, they argued. In the absence of a reliable term money market, use of any benchmark will leave discretion on term premium with banks. Instead, they suggested a benchmark based on deposit rates. The switchover, banks say, will make spread decisions complex due to uncertainty about managing interest rate risk.

But, the RBI Study Group does not believe so

The Janak Raj panel thinks MCLR suffers from a fundamental flaw, making banks insensitive to policy rate changes. “To improve transmission, it’s imperative that interest rates are set by banks transparently... Unlike MCLR,... RBI would be moving away from micro managing,” it said. As long as banks do not change interest rates on deposits, transmission to lending rates would continue to be stifled. “Otherwise, how could one explain rock steady saving deposit interest rates for six years from October, 2011 to July, 2017, even as monetary policy changed in either direction?” it asked.

Banks’ cost of funds is also getting aligned with repo rate, which, it believes, could be a proxy for cost of deposits. Meanwhile, floating rates of different banks are not identical, even if spreads are at loan origination. Considering different banks change internal benchmarks differently, the borrower is often left with no choice but to pay higher charges on existing loans rather than refinance.

How India’s benchmark rates have evolved over time

Nearly 24 years since deregulation, and four rate regimes — PLR, BPLR, Base Rate and MCLR — the RBI is yet to ensure effective monetary policy transmission. Prime Lending Rate (PLR) was introduced in 1994, but both PLR and spread varied widely across banks and continued to be rigid in relation to interest rates.

In 2003, Benchmark Prime Lending Rate (BPLR) was adopted, but even this failed to produce adequate transmission. In July 2010, BPLR was replaced with base rate, along with an indicative formula: base rate, plus a spread, allowing banks to determine cost of funds to arrive at base rate, but the downside was opacity. In particular, average cost of funds did not move along with monetary policy changes. Having had enough, RBI introduced MCLR in April, 2016 and prescribed a formula to ensure transparency. But even this suffered as transmission to existing borrowers remained muted. Since January, 2015, RBI reduced rates by 200 bps, but base rate fell by a mere 80 bps till October, 2017.