Home Cities Delhi

A new lens for a new Lucknow

Brought up in Delhi, Sharma spent a considerable part of his life in Lucknow, working as a civil servant there.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

By SURIDHI SHARMA 
Express News Service

Tracing the lives of three friends, author Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma’s recent book, Lucknow Diaries: Of Love and Longing, explores the lanes of contemporary Lucknow as well as human choices that are often caught between ambition and ethics. The book, says the author, is a work of fiction. “But as happens with most authors of literary realism, this one too has real-life events and characters seeping into the story. That’s quite natural,” he says.  

Brought up in Delhi, Sharma spent a considerable part of his life in Lucknow, working as a civil servant there. “Though there has been quite some amount of writing on Lucknow, it has all been non-fiction and mostly based on Lucknow of Nawabi era — the city of pre-independence, pre-partition era. Precious little has been written on Lucknow of today, especially in English,” says the author, adding,  “But just like the rest of the country, Lucknow too has changed substantially in recent years.

It is no longer the city of Ismat Chugtai or Umrao Jaan.” He further adds, “I don’t know whether there is a word called ‘Lucknowphile’ like ‘Anglophile’ but I simply love the city. I have read a lot of books on Lucknow, both in English and Hindi, by authors like Abdul Halim Sharar, Ravi Bhatt, Yogesh Praveen and Ali Sardar Jafri.”

As a full time civil servant, it was always a challenge for Sharma to get adequate mental space and time to work continuously on a novel. “But as I went along, events and sub-events kept developing on their own. So my writing process was a combination of a basic plot and what people may term as ‘streams of consciousness.’”

Giving a peek into the book, Sharma talks about the dilemma Dinesh, one of the protagonists in the book, faces. “Dinesh finds himself at the crossroads of emotions when he sees politics, based on intrigue, succeeding all around him; even journalist Feroze, another protagonist, faces similar conflicting emotions in life. What’s worse is that sometimes people don’t see this as a conflict between ambition and ethics; they look at it as a conflict between sheer survival and ethics,” he signs off.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lucknow Diaries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp