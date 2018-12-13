Airports overburdened

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

Too many passengers, not enough space. That’s the looming crisis confronting India’s airports. Historically, airport modernisation through public-private partnerships (PPP) has supported growth in traffic, while changing the way foreign tourists view Indian airports. In FY18, the country’s five PPP airports handled 54.9 per cent of all air passengers, while those operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had a 45.1 per cent share.

Yet, the private sector’s role remains a public question. The government’s latest initiative on leasing out six airports — Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru — accompanied by massive plans to build a hundred airports over the next 15 years on a PPP basis has raised eyebrows over implementation, with questions raised on AAI’s own role.

Aviation consulting firm CAPA points out that aside from China, no other aviation market in the world is expected to grow so much, so fast. The firm estimates that India’s airport capacity will need to be augmented by 6.4 times over the next 15 years, at a cost of $45 billion, to support the projected 1.6 billion passengers. Airports, however, are already strained, with a capacity utilisation of 97.4 per cent in FY18. “Further, planning, design and execution on a timely basis will be critical,” CAPA adds. The situation is also complicated since banks and financial institutions are too over-leveraged to commit to expansions of this scale, according to Mark Martin, CEO of Dubai-based Martin Consulting.

In what will be the third wave of privatisation in the sector, Aviation Secretary RN Chaubey will invite bids for the new projects by mid-December. Ministry officials say that there is an investment pipeline of `1 lakh crore over the next five years for brownfield and greenfield expansions, of which one-fifth will come from AAI and the rest from private players.

Experts also warn that greenfield airports are not the solution to the capacity challenge, since these new projects could take as long as 15-20 years to approach completion — the delays faced by Navi Mumbai’s airport since 2004 a case in point. Meanwhile, the inability to build new airport infrastructure in a time-bound manner is not the fault of AAI, argues Manvi Hooda, senior manager, CAPA. Currently, the nodal agency has multiple responsibilities with two core tasks -- developing airport infrastructure, and airport operations and commercial activities.

“These responsibilities create conflicting priorities for AAI, constraining its ability to both develop airport infrastructure and maximise productivity.” Hooda suggests that it is critical to revamp AAI in order to create value and meet the needs of a dynamic sector, with a new framework for infrastructure development and formation of an independent apex body the need of the hour. This, she says, will create some breathing space to develop a well-thought long-term development plan, rather than rushing into developing sub-optimal infrastructure under the pressure of a capacity crisis.

Revenue boost

It is apparent that without the revenue from airports undertaken under the private-partnership (PPP) model, the Airport Authority of India’s (AAI) business model is unviable. Officials claim that a chunk of AAI’s income comes from the two airports owned by leading private promoters — GVK and GMR. While GMR, which operates the Delhi airport, shares 45.9 per cent of its revenue with the AAI on a yearly basis, the Mumbai airport operator shares close to 38.7 per cent of the revenue. So far, the public sector airport operator has earned around H1,000 crore as lease rentals from the two companies.