Barn owl gets entangled in manja, rescued by NGO

 A barn owl caught in a deadly kite manja for several hours in west Delhi’s Nangloi was rescued by an NGO. 

Published: 13th December 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

The barn owl sustained injuries on its wings | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A barn owl caught in a deadly kite manja for several hours in west Delhi’s Nangloi was rescued by an NGO. The bird had sustained severe injuries to its wings. Currently, it is undergoing treatment at the NGO Wildlife SOS’s facility rehabilitation centre. The barn owl’s wings got entwined around manja on Tuesday afternoon. Some passers-by contacted the round-the-clock helpline of Wildlife SOS, whose rapid rescue unit arrived at the spot to rescue the bird. Two team members along with a fire truck operator used an aerial ladder to reach up to the tree and relieve the distressed owl.

Manja, which is typically used for flying kites, can easily cut through the soft flesh of birds and can cause severe damage to their wings and limbs. Birds in the National Capital remain particularly threatened as they get caught in the kite string while flying or resting on trees.

“Despite a ban by the Delhi government, the deadly Chinese manja continues to be used for flying kites, thereby endangering both animals and human lives. The string is coated with powdered glass which makes it sharp and coarse, leading to dangerous consequences. We request the residents of Delhi to be compassionate and refrain from using such fatal manjas.” said Kartick Satyanarayan, co-founder, Wildlife SOS. 

Comments

