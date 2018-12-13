Home Cities Delhi

BDL breaks into top arms-makers list in 2017

Defence equipment maker Bharat Dynamics Limited broke into the top-100 list of global arms producer with sales of $880 million in 2017.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Defence equipment maker Bharat Dynamics Limited broke into the top-100 list of global arms producer with sales of $880 million in 2017. A report from Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s (SIPRI), which tracks arms trade around the world, revealed BDL was ranked 94th on the list along with three other defence PSUs: Ordnance Factory Board at 37, Hindustan Aeronautics at 38 and Bharat Electronics at 64. Notably, HAL and OFB have been among the top-50 companies since 2002, while BEL jumped 10 places from 74 to 64 in the list. 

According to the report, India is now the largest arms producer alongside Brazil and Turkey in emerging producers category. These companies’ combined arms sales of $7.5 billion in 2017 was 6.1 per cent higher than in 2016. Bharat Electronics’ alone managed to increase its sales by 12 per cent in the said year.

Notwithstanding their growth, the total volume of Indian arms sales remains less than two per cent of the global market — an indication of India’s poor export performance at the international arena. While the government has claimed to have taken multiple policy initiatives to kick-start defence manufacturing in the private sector in a big way, much of these measures remain only on paper.

“There was a marginal decrease in Hindustan Aeronautics’ total arms sales, while the totals of the other three companies each rose by approximately 10 per cent,” says the report. All these four companies are almost entirely dependent on domestic demand. The overall increase in arms sales is a result of India’s aims to modernise its armed forces and source its military equipment from domestic companies as much as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp