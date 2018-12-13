Central Pollution Control Board pinpoints pollution hotspots 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Air quality is going to remain ‘severe’ for the next two days, said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which has recommended that all municipal corporations carry out a special drive and “corrective actions” in 19 hotspots of Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Dwarka, Rohini, Patparganj, where the Air Quality Index is above 400.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

According to data by the CPCB, 19 areas in Delhi have been identified where special anti-pollution drive would be carried out. The areas identified in Delhi are Anand Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Burari Crossing, CRRI Mathura Road, DTU, Dwarka-Sector 8, Jahangirpuri, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nehru Nagar, Rohini, Sonia Vihar, Wazirpur, Mandir Marg, Narela, Okhla Phase 2, Patparganj, Sirifort, and Vivek Vihar. In NCR — Faridabad Sector- 16A, Baghpat New Collectorate, Yamunapuram, Vasundhara, Knowledge Park-III, Hapur Anand Vihar, Sector-125 in Noida, and Sector-62 in Noida.

In a meeting held on Tuesday, the CPCB-led task force emphasised that implementing agencies must ensure strict enforcement of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and effectively deal with violations.On Wednesday, the national capital’s air quality oscillated between ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’, with a thick haze engulfing the city. The situation is likely to improve after that when wind speed picks up.