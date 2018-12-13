Home Cities Delhi

Drugs worth Rs 1.1 crore seized, two arrested in Delhi

Malana cream hash is quite popular among foreigners, youngsters and professionals for getting a high.

Two people were arrested for smuggling a large quantity of narcotics into Delhi from Kasol | Delhi Police

By MUDITA Girotra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An inter-state gang allegedly involved in supplying drugs in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan was busted with the arrest of two of its key members, after they returned from Himachal Pradesh with ‘charas (marijuana)’ worth more than Rs 1 crore,  police said on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime, Rajeev Ranjan said the two men — Sobhe Ram, 25, and Sanu Thakur, 21 — were arrested on Sunday when they came to supply a large quantity of ‘green ice hashish’ near Chandgi Ram Akhara on the outer ring road. The police laid a trap and caught the two when they were coming back from Himachal Pradesh’s Kasol village -- which is popular for drugs and trance parties.
“During their search, 1.100 kg charas was recovered, which was hidden under the speedometer in the dashboard of their car.

The recovered hash is worth Rs 1.1 crore in international market,” the officer said. The two told the police that tourists and several locals are engaged in the production and sale of charas in the village.
“Earlier, this gang was selling charas to tourists in Himachal and later came in contact with dealers in Rajasthan and Haryana, who used to visit Kasol frequently. They lured them to supply charas in Rajasthan and Gurugram. Sanu contacted Jitender, who was employed in the transportation of charas to Mumbai and Delhi.”  

Jitender was earlier arrested by the crime branch arrested and 250 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. Malana cream hash is quite popular among foreigners, youngsters and professionals for getting a high. The green ice hashish affects the limbic system of the brain and forces neurotransmitters to stimulate pleasure.

