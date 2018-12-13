Fake Gujarat encounters: SC asks ex-judge about report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a former judge of the court to reply to an accusation by the Gujarat government that he had unilaterally prepared the final report on 21 police encounters that occurred between 2003 and 2006 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

The apex court’s observation came after the Gujarat government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, alleged that retired Justice H S Bedi kept other members of the apex court-appointed monitoring authority in the dark before submitting the final and 11th report on the police encounters.

The Supreme Court asked Justice Bedi to file his response so that the case could be taken up in January, 2019.