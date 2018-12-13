Home Cities Delhi

Fake Gujarat encounters: SC asks ex-judge about report

The Supreme Court asked Justice Bedi to file his response so that the case could be taken up in January, 2019.    

Published: 13th December 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Supreme Court on Wednesday asked a former judge of the court to reply to an accusation by the Gujarat government that he had unilaterally prepared the final report on 21 police encounters that occurred between 2003 and 2006 when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister.

The apex court’s observation came after the Gujarat government, represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, alleged that retired Justice H S Bedi kept other members of the apex court-appointed monitoring authority in the dark before submitting the final and 11th report on the police encounters.

The Supreme Court asked Justice Bedi to file his response so that the case could be taken up in January, 2019.    

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp