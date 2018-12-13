Home Cities Delhi

Heal the cause, not the effect

The same goes with our body and our life, says Nidhi Jain, founder of The Ochre Tree.

By Express News Service

What do you do when there is no electricity supply or when the power supply is down? Do you go around changing the bulbs and fans so that they start functioning or do you understand that there is another reason? Or is it that you wait patiently for the electricity supply to resume? 

The same goes with our body and our life, says Nidhi Jain, founder of The Ochre Tree. We can fix it for ourselves by any of the following methods: n The kind of people we surround ourselves with affect our way of thinking and work we do. Always set healthy limits and boundaries with people, to have a clearer vision and just learn to say ‘no’ if they get critical or mean.  

n Positive thoughts can help us to improve overall happiness so that one can look forward to having a better well-being.nBreathing techniques such as Udgeet Pranayam, Brahmari Pranayam, and Bhastrika can help ease and calm your mind to perform better.

