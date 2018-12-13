Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU, students protest at library over closing of its door

The administration last month was criticised to slash the library budget from `8 crore to `1.7 crore- a claim which it denied. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union members along with students protesting at the central library in New Delhi on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) with students on Wednesday protested at the varsity’s Central Library against the closing of a library door by the administration and blocking their access to take the books outside for studying. 

The protest was called a day after the administration closed the “narrow door of the special reading hall”, citing safety issues as decided by them in an executive council meeting held last month. The Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library at the campus has two reading halls - one at left and another at right. The administration at its 277th executive council meeting decided to shut the outside door of the left-side reading hall due to safety issues. 

“The narrow entry or exit door of the special reading hall will remain closed due to safety reason with effect from December 11. However, the special reading hall will be open for access and use through the entrance of the Central Library. Personal books will not be allowed inside the special reading hall of the Central Library,” the librarian said in a notice issued on December 10. Condemning the move, the JNUSU said the administration took the decision in order to privatise the Central Library. 

The administration last month was criticised to slash the library budget from `8 crore to `1.7 crore- a claim which it denied. The JNUSU in a statement claimed they approached the librarian with a solution, however, he refused to abide by it stating the decision are taken by the vice-chancellor. 

“At the time, when nearly 80 per cent of the library budget has been slashed, students bring in their personal books to study in the library. We suggested the librarian to open the outside door of the right-side hall and close the inside door instead to enable students to carry their own books,” JNUSU president N Sai Balaji said. The students’ union has called for another protest.

