On a major quest to bring inclusivity through art

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

The idea of collectiveness is not just appealing but it is the way to move forward as also fight social stereotypes. Artists Gaurav Chawla and Ruchi Chadha’s new venture La verve du art – The Collective is based on this very idea of inclusivity. An initiative of Inner Konnect Art (IKA), La verve du art – The Collective will be launched at the Open Palm Court, India Habitat Centre, today.

The IKA was launched in 2012 with a view to bring various artists under one roof. Chawla is one of its founders. “The idea was to create a platform for artists who can collaborate together and work towards promoting art in India,” says Chawla, a self-taught artist who has been practising art for more than 15 years. Both Chadha and Chawla feel that there is a wall between an artist and the viewer. “Many artists work in oblivion and hardly get any exposure. It is sad but true that only some artists are talked about, the rest are not even showcased properly. This is our bid to bring forward artists who deserve to be showcased,” he informs.

Verve du art – The Collective explores the theme of duality and harmony – peace, not war; creativity, not destruction and empathy, not aid. “There is a difference between a person who talks against war and a person who promotes peace. The person who talks against war can be frustrated with war but still fighting it. On the other hand, when there is peace, there is no war.

Thus, we are tapping into the duality of nature,” shares Chawla, who believes in making space for all forms of art. It is this very idea of inclusivity that makes his endeavour special. “Along with visual art you are sure to find solace in music, poetry, human library and interactive sessions. We want people to observe and then critique our work,” he adds.

The exhibition is open for all till December 18, 11 am to 8 pm at Open Palm Court India Habitat Center.