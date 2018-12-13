Home Cities Delhi

PMO seeks future roadmap for ONGC Videsh

At the meeting called by the PM to review the sector on October 12, the Oil Ministry was asked to prepare an in-house comprehensive white paper on OVL, reports say.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought a white paper on the status and future strategy for state-owned ONGC’s overseas arm — ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) — to maximise returns and address issues related to equity oil (the proportion of production that a concession owner has the legal right to retain). 
The government had, on previous occasions, looked at hiving off the highly successful OVL from its parent and monetising it by listing the firm on domestic or international bourses.

At the meeting called by the PM to review the sector on October 12, the Oil Ministry was asked to prepare an in-house comprehensive white paper on OVL, reports say. OVL, which is 100 per cent owned by ONGC, has so far invested `1.5 lakh crore ($28.36 billion) in 41 projects across 20 countries. It has under its portfolio reserves of 711 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent natural gas. 

It was also suggested at the meeting that 149 smaller fields under ONGC could be given out to private and foreign firms, and the former could concentrate on big fields where it could rope in technology partners. This is the second such attempt by the Oil Ministry. 

In October last year, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) had identified 15 producing fields with collective reserves of 791.2 million tonnes of crude oil and 333.46 billion cubic metres of gas held by national oil companies, mulling handing them over to private firms to improve baseline estimates and extraction. The plan, however, could not go through as ONGC countered it with a proposal of its own, asking to be allowed to outsource operations on same terms as the government plan.

After failing to find a buyer for Air India, the government has been eying ONGC to meet the current year’s `80,000 crore revenue mobilisation target set out in the Budget for 2018-19. The government owns a 67.45 per cent stake in ONGC and if ONGC were to declare the entire proceeds of OVL’s listing as a special dividend, the government would get 67.45 per cent of the amount.

An earlier attempt
In 2015, the government had asked ONGC to list OVL, but the state-owned firm had held that it was not the right time as oil prices were subdued and the company would not get the right price

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
The bride, Isha Ambani, Ivy League-educated daughter of industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the groom, Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal got married Wednesday in the grandest ceremonies the world has ever witnessed costing about USD 100 million. (Photo: AP)
SEE PICTURES | Wedding of the year in every sense - Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal hitched
A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital Ankara on Thursday, killing 9 people and injuring more than 40 others. (Photo | AP)
Turkey train crash leaves 9 dead, several injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp