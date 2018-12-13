PMO seeks future roadmap for ONGC Videsh

By Express News Service

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has sought a white paper on the status and future strategy for state-owned ONGC’s overseas arm — ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) — to maximise returns and address issues related to equity oil (the proportion of production that a concession owner has the legal right to retain).

The government had, on previous occasions, looked at hiving off the highly successful OVL from its parent and monetising it by listing the firm on domestic or international bourses.

At the meeting called by the PM to review the sector on October 12, the Oil Ministry was asked to prepare an in-house comprehensive white paper on OVL, reports say. OVL, which is 100 per cent owned by ONGC, has so far invested `1.5 lakh crore ($28.36 billion) in 41 projects across 20 countries. It has under its portfolio reserves of 711 million tonnes of oil and oil equivalent natural gas.

It was also suggested at the meeting that 149 smaller fields under ONGC could be given out to private and foreign firms, and the former could concentrate on big fields where it could rope in technology partners. This is the second such attempt by the Oil Ministry.

In October last year, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) had identified 15 producing fields with collective reserves of 791.2 million tonnes of crude oil and 333.46 billion cubic metres of gas held by national oil companies, mulling handing them over to private firms to improve baseline estimates and extraction. The plan, however, could not go through as ONGC countered it with a proposal of its own, asking to be allowed to outsource operations on same terms as the government plan.

After failing to find a buyer for Air India, the government has been eying ONGC to meet the current year’s `80,000 crore revenue mobilisation target set out in the Budget for 2018-19. The government owns a 67.45 per cent stake in ONGC and if ONGC were to declare the entire proceeds of OVL’s listing as a special dividend, the government would get 67.45 per cent of the amount.

An earlier attempt

In 2015, the government had asked ONGC to list OVL, but the state-owned firm had held that it was not the right time as oil prices were subdued and the company would not get the right price