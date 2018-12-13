Home Cities Delhi

REC acquisition likely to threaten financial robustness of PFC

In the rush to meet its divestment target, the government’s proposal to sell 52.63 per cent stake in REC to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) could threaten the health of the two firms.

By Express News Service

In the rush to meet its divestment target, the government’s proposal to sell 52.63 per cent stake in REC to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) could threaten the health of the two firms. Calling it a deal which is more about fixing the fiscal math, a Mumbai-based analyst pointed out that “it is an inappropriate exercise undertaken by the government causing fundamental, operational and administrative issues to the already established entities.”

Experts also say the deal will weaken the financial profile of the buyer due to depletion of its cash reserves, increase its leverage and have an impact on return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE).
“While the contours of the acquisition deal are being finalised by a group of ministers and secretaries, the leverage of PFC is likely to go up by `14,000-15,000 crore to buy out the GoI’s stake in REC,” said research firm India Ratings (Ind-Ra) in a note. The acquired entity, the agency said, may breach the group or single borrowing limit with banks and may require diversification.

In similar deal executed last financial year, the government used the country’s largest oil explorer ONGC to buy its 51 per cent stake in HPCL, mopping up `36,915 crore and exceeding its annual target of `80,000 crore for the first time. However, while ONGC funded the acquisition through short-term debt and internal resources, the financial metrics for PFC is not as strong. The surplus cash of PFC has dwindled from about `3,500 crore to `550 crore in FY18 as it paid a handsome dividend of 78 per cent of its paid-up capital in line with the government’s rules.

