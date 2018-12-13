Supreme Court directs Delhi government to provide 150 new courtrooms by 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi government to provide 150 additional temporary courtrooms in district courts here by March 2020 to enable 147 lower court judges, who are being recruited, to function. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi took note of the undertakings and submissions on behalf of the Delhi government and asked it to provide 150 temporary courtrooms by March 2020 to enable 147 new judicial officers to hold courts.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government also told the court that besides constructing 150 temporary courtrooms, it would construct 201 permanent court rooms, 525 lawyers’ chambers and 100 residential units for judges by February 2021 with an estimated cost of Rs 504 crore provided the lands are made available to it by DDA and other authorities.

The bench asked the authorities to expedite the land allotment process at the earliest.

The Delhi government said it would construct 201 new court rooms at Shastri Park, Karkardooma, Rohini and Rouse Avenue. One hundred residential units for housing lower court judges would also be built at Anand Vihar, it said, adding that 525 lawyers’ chambers would be constructed at Shastri Park, Rouse Avenue and Rohini by February 2021.

Earlier, the bench was critical of the Delhi High Court and the city’s government for their approach on filling up of vacancies and providing the supporting infrastructure for the lower judiciary respectively.

“The judges have to be appointed by the High Court. Why you people are not doing this. The manpower and infrastructure have to be provided by the Delhi Government and the high court must appoint judges,” the bench had said.

