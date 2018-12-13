SC extends tenure of present Punjab and Haryana DGPs

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has extended the tenures of present DGPs of Punjab and Haryana till January 31 and agreed to hear the states’ pleas seeking to implement their local laws regarding selection and appointment of the police chief. The Director General of Police (DGP) — Suresh Arora (Punjab) and B S Sandhu (Haryana) — were to retire on December 31 and can remain in office till January 31.

The order came on the pleas of Punjab, Haryana and Bihar governments seeking modification of its earlier order directing all the states to mandatorily take the assistance of the UPSC in short-listing the names for appointing DGP.

The top court had on July 3 this year chronicled the steps for appointment of regular DGPs.