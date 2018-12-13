Soon, cleanliness classes for students in schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that cleanliness classes will soon be introduced in the city schools. The classes will be based on activities that will promote hygiene and cleanliness, the minister added.The minister made the announcement during the ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar’ programme held at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday.

Students are involved in spread of garbage in schools. However, they are not equally involved in cleaning it and thus the work remains limited only to the cleaning staff,” Sisodia said. He added: “There are about three to four thousand children in each school, along with several teachers. All of them are responsible for the dirt at school, but still we have a separate cleaning staff. We want the students to be inclined towards cleaning the schools also. A practice which they may further take up in their homes also once they get used to it here.”

The minister also said that the classes suggested would not be based on books or conducted during a separate period, rather the practice will be implemented through activities held in schools.