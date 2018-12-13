Home Cities Delhi

Tax fraud worth Rs 262 crore unearthed: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia made the revelations at a press conference after a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) in the national capital.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain at a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday | Parveen Negi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has unearthed a cyber-tax fraud amounting to Rs 262 crore, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. Around 8,758 traders were part of the scam where they allegedly hacked the IDs and passwords of banks and the government and showed that they had paid taxes without actually doing so. The government’s trade and taxes department spotted the fraud, which started in 2013, said the minister, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Reiterating that the AAP government stood for zero tolerance towards corruption, Sisodia said the department started suspecting the fraud three months ago while verifying the credit of the dealer’s payments registered with the department, adding that authorities have been on alert since then. “Some of the payments claimed to have been made via banking channels have not been actually received in the government exchequer,” according to a note issued by Delhi’s VAT/GST Commissioner H Rajesh Prasad.

“During the scrutiny/examination, it is noted that this kind of cheating and fraud has been continuing since September 30, 2013, i.e. during financial Years 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19,” said the note.

Between these financial years, 8,758 dealers were identified who made over 31,000 transactions amounting to over `262 crore.The note added that a complaint has been filed with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) asking it to register FIRs in the matter. 

“The preliminary scrutiny/examination by the department reveals that such dealers have executed a criminal conspiracy to cheat and commit fraud to the government exchequer. A complaint in this regard with all available details have been sent to DCP EOW (economic offences wing), Delhi Police, for registering an FIR and conducting a thorough investigation in the matter,” it added.

