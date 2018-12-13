Two bridges to come up on Najafgarh drain

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To ease traffic congestion in south-west Delhi, the city government has proposed construction of two four-lane bridges on the Najafgarh drain.The existing bridges have just a single lane, which causes inconvenience and traffic jams, said officials.Proposed to cost `40.52 crore, the construction is likely to be completed in 12 months. The proposal was approved at a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee (EFC) chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia.

The bridge at Badu Sarai on Najafgarh Drain will provide hassle-free and easy access and connectivity to the areas of Najafgarh, such as Badusarai, Shikarpur, Gummanhera, Daurala, Dhansa, Jhuljhuli etc with villages Radhopur and Nanakheri and other villages of Haryana, and Gurugram. The bridge at Dhool Siras village will connect Najafgarh, Bahadurgarh, Nirmal Dham and adjacent villages with Dwarka, IGI Airport and areas along NH-8, Sisodia said.

The minister also approved a CCTV surveillance project at the prison complexes of Tihar, Rohini, and Mandoli, with the aim to achieve “maximum coverage” in the internal areas of prison complexes.Around 5,629 CCTV cameras with high-security technical features, including comprehensive maintenance for five years, are to be installed at the prisons, said a statement by the government.

The committee also cleared a proposal for redeveloping five road stretches in the national capital.

The five road stretches, which cover 30 km of roads, are—Shivdaspuri Marg and Patel Marg, Wazirpur Depot crossing to Rithala Metro station, Mayapuri to Moti Bagh junction, Vikas Marg to Chungi Karkari Crossing, and Narwana Road Mother Dairy to Puch Mahal Newas.Sisodia said the projects were aimed at giving an aesthetic look and providing the maximum basic facilities to road users.

In the estimates, provision has been made for dismantling of the existing footpath, construction of an RCC drain, construction of a cycle track, ramp, parking and other road engineering improvements, electrical lighting, and horticulture and irrigation facilities.The Delhi Cabinet also recommended a two-day Assembly session on December 20 and 21 “for taking up official government business.The minister also announced about the cleanliness classes in the city schools for students, which will inculcate good habits and promote hygiene and good habits among them.